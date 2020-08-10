The jury trial of a man charged with hitting and severely injuring a California Highway Patrol officer while driving drunk has been set for next year in Sutter County Superior Court.
Lucas Julian Nelson, 21, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or injury and felony hit and run. It is alleged that on Oct. 19, 2019, Nelson hit Officer David Gordon while Nelson was drunk and driving at a high rate of speed. Gordon was directing traffic with his partner at the Lomo Crossing on Highway 99.
Gordon suffered breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw, and shoulder blade. After four months at UC Davis Medical Center, Gordon was released in February.
At a preliminary hearing in May, Judge Susan Green ruled that Nelson could face a jury trial on all charges except the charge of resisting or threatening a peace officer.
On Monday, Nelson appeared in Sutter County Superior Court and had his jury trial set to begin on Feb. 23, 2021 at 9 a.m. The next hearing scheduled is on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Nelson’s attorney Donald Bartell filed two motions – one regarding evidence that was presented at the preliminary hearing and the other requesting a charge be dismissed. A judge will rule on both motions at that hearing.
Nelson posted bail on Oct. 19, 2019 and has been out of custody ever since.