A 59-year-old Oroville man died when his vehicle was struck by a moving train at a railroad crossing in Sutter County on Monday night.
Around 9:05 p.m., the unidentified driver was traveling eastbound on Clark Road south of Live Oak. The man allegedly drove his Nissan Sentra through the railroad crossing arms, which were down and functioning properly, directly into the path of a northbound Union Pacific train, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
The train struck the right side of the man’s vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clark Road was closed just west of Highway 99 for several hours while Union Pacific crews checked the train and the cars, and to facilitate cleanup.
The driver's name was withheld by law enforcement on Tuesday pending notification of next of kin.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the fatal collision, according to CHP.