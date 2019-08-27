A rollover crash on Forty Mile Road in Yuba County Monday resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Yuba City man.
The Yuba County coroner identified the victim of the single vehicle crash as James George.
On Monday, George was driving a pickup truck north on Forty Mile Road approaching Old Forty Mile Road around 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered onto the dirt shoulder. Attempting to bring the vehicle back on the road, the driver reportedly overcorrected, which caused his Chevy pickup to overturn and travel onto the other side of the road and into a dirt field, according to CHP.
Law enforcement believe George was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
He was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned, which resulted in fatal injuries.