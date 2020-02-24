A 67-year-old Yuba City man who was killed in a collision on Highway 113 south of Knights Road on Friday has been identified as Paramjit Singh, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Singh was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry north on Highway 113 at 60 miles per hour when he attempted to pass a commercial vehicle by moving to the left into the southbound lane. At the same time, Amber Calonder, 18, of Knights Landing, was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra southbound on Highway 99 at 55 mph in a sweeping left curve. Singh failed to see Calonder’s vehicle and Calonder didn’t see Singh passing, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
When they noticed each other, Calonder and Singh both turned toward the west shoulder where they collided head on. Calonder was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for moderate injuries and Singh was killed as a result of the collision.
Alcohol and drugs were not considered to have contributed to the collision, according to the release.