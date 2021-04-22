The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a head-on collision with a big rig on Reclamation Road in Sutter County on Thursday morning, according to the Sutter County Fire Department.
At around 5:45 a.m., a 1997 Ford Ranger was struck head on by a 2008 Peterbilt truck tractor combination that was traveling north on Reclamation Road and moved into the southbound lane while trying to pass a slow-moving 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 that was towing a boat.
According to a California Highway Patrol news release, the driver of the Peterbilt was Robert Johnson, 58, of Elk Grove, and the driver of the Dodge was Dennis Brimm, 72, of Woodland.
After Johnson passed Brimm’s vehicle and was about to move back into the northbound lane, he struck the Ford Ranger head-on. After hitting the Ford, the Peterbilt continued northbound until it rolled over on its side. Debris from the collision caused damage to the Dodge.
Brimm and Johnson said they did not see the Ford because it was traveling with no headlights. The driver of the Ford was killed in the collision. Brimm and Johnson were uninjured, according to the release.
The Yuba-Sutter Hazardous Materials Response Team (Hazmat) responded to the scene because the big rig was hauling 20 tons of anhydrous ammonia. According to the Sutter County Fire Department, the trailer remained intact and fire and Hazmat crews remained on scene during the up-righting of the big rig and trailer and during removal of hazardous material.
Reclamation Road was closed between Tisdale Road and Pelger Road for several hours.