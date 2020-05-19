A man arrested for trying to hit a sheriff’s deputy with his car, evading, and driving under the influence was released Tuesday, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Kyle Brazil, 28, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, evading, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Brazil had an outstanding warrant from King’s County. He is not in custody as of late Tuesday.
Due to guidelines from the state, bail for most misdemeanor and lower-level felony offenses is being set at $0 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just after 10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Meridian School where a suspicious vehicle was located with three people inside. As deputies approached the car it accelerated toward them and narrowly avoided hitting one of the deputies, according to the release.
Before the car drove off, two of the occupants got out because the driver told them he was going to flee and did not want them involved. Deputies pursued the vehicle with assistance from the California Highway Patrol. A spike strip was used on Pass Road near Sutter and a successful maneuver from a CHP officer ended the pursuit, according to the release.