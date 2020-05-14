A Sutter County Superior Court judge determined the case against a man charged with being drunk and driving and striking a California Highway Patrol Officer will go to jury trial.
During a preliminary hearing Thursday, five CHP officers and a toxicology expert testified as part of the prosecution’s attempt to provide sufficient evidence to hold Lucas Nelson, 21, to answer for charges against him related to a vehicle collision that left Officer David Gordon with major injuries.
Gordon was struck just after 1 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019, on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing and suffered breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw and shoulder blade. After being at UC Davis Medical Center for four months, Gordon was released in February. Gordon and his partner, officer Steven Klippel, had responded to the area due to a malfunctioning railroad crossing sign.
Klippel testified Thursday and said Gordon directed traffic from the middle of the roadway while Klippel tried to figure out what was wrong with the crossing sign. After traffic that had been stopped at the crossing passed through, the two began inspecting the railroad for damage. Klippel said he heard a car traveling at a high rate of speed, heading north on Highway 99. He yelled “Car!” to alert Gordon who ran toward the shoulder of the road. As he ran a dark grey Lexus SUV struck Gordon’s left side. Becoming visibly emotional in court, Klippel described the car’s left front hitting Gordon, the officer rolling onto the hood and being on the windshield until the car passed over the tracks as it left the roadway. The jolt of crossing threw Gordon off the car. The vehicle came to rest stuck in a gravel embankment.
A video of the collision played in court taken from a patrol car parked near the incident showed Klippel avoiding the car by inches as it flew past. Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich asked Klippel what the small light seen in the sky was as the car went past and he said it was Gordon’s flashlight being knocked out of his hand when he was struck and thrown from the car.
Klippel estimated that Gordon came to rest approximately 100 feet from where he was struck. Seeing that the vehicle was stuck in the gravel, Klippel checked on his partner.
“I thought he was dead at that point,” Klippel said.
He then heard the car attempting to drive off and ran over to the passenger side and yelled at the driver not to move and turn the engine off, which Nelson did. Klippel identified the driver as Nelson in court. Nelson turned off the car, but when Klippel returned to Gordon’s side, he heard the car restart. This time, Klippel said he went to the driver side door, opened it, grabbed Nelson and detained him with handcuffs.
“I told him he just killed my (expletive) partner and not to move,” Klippel said.
After Klippel had returned to Gordon, Nelson got up and ran away, according to Klippel who chased him down, tackled him and detained him again.
Officer Leo Smith conducted a series of field sobriety tests on Nelson and testified that Nelson performed poorly and exhibited signs of impairment. Smith had Nelson breath into a preliminary alcohol screening device that first determined his blood alcohol content to be .106. Smith said Nelson breathed softly into the device to generate that reading and had him breath two more times. On subsequent tests, Nelson’s BAC was .123.
A blood sample was taken around 4 a.m. at the hospital, three hours after the collision that determined a BAC level of .16. Forensic toxicology expert Jon Knapp testified that without knowing the defendant’s drinking habits, it would be difficult to determine if the change in readings from the PAS device and blood tests indicated that Nelson was in the absorption phase or not.
The legal BAC limit in California is .08.
“It’s still a number that suggests impairment,” Knapp said of the initial PAS device reading.
Smith had testified that Nelson told him after being detained that he had a drink about every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the night before.
Judge Susan Green dismissed the charge of resisting an executive officer because Klippel testified that Nelson did not strike or kick him while being detained. Green determined that Nelson could be tried for two counts of driving under the influence causing death or injury and hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury.
Defense attorney Donald Bartell argued that Nelson’s BAC at the time of the collision could not be known and said that evidence had not been provided linking brain damage suffered by Gordon as leading him to being in a coma. Nelson had been charged with sentence enhancements for causing brain damage or paralysis.
Green said the totality of evidence presented, including marks on the car where Gordon’s head struck, provided enough evidence for Nelson to be tried on the charges and enhancements.
Nelson will next appear in court at 9 a.m. June 12 for arraignment on the information presented at Thursday’s hearing. He has been out of custody since posting bail on the day of the collision.