A woman convicted of second-degree murder in Oroville was sentenced to 15 years to life on Aug. 26 for a deadly crash that occurred in February.

Nicole Schalles, 36, of Chico, was convicted of second-degree murder after driving her car at more than 120 miles-per-hour on northbound Highway 70 when she hit another vehicle from the back, killing Dollar Vang, of Olivehurst, who was in the other car.

