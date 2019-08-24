Duck callers and sporting enthusiasts alike traveled from far and wide to attend day one of the annual California State and Butte Sink Regional Calling Competition at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa on Saturday. Hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. for the last nine years, the competition is the largest calling event west of the Rocky Mountains.
To kick off the festivities, the Yuba-Sutter Naval Sea Cadets presented the colors and recited the national anthem before competition judge and former competitor Kieth Allen sang the National Anthem.
The 17 cadets that volunteered at the competition also set up the park prior to the event, provided security, parking controls and acted as crossing guards for the duration of the two day competition.
Lieutenant Junior Grade Sherry Herkal said the Yuba-Sutter Naval Sea Cadets have been volunteering at the event for the last few years.
“Every year this event has gotten bigger and bigger,” said Herkal. “It’s been wonderful to come back each year and watch it grow.”
Nine contestants put their calling skills to the test in the first and most anticipated tournament of the day, the Butte Sink Regional Duck Calling Competition.
During the competition, five judges blindly scored contestants based on the pitch, range and control of the 90 second ‘Main Street’ call routine performed by each competitor.
“You would never call like that in a blind,” said Master of Ceremonies Reg Bravo. “The judges are looking for who can control the call the best. They want to see how far they can take the call and maintain control.”
Allen said the point of competitive waterfowl calling is to show the mastery of the instrument that is the duck call.
Ryan Sherbondy took the top spot in the competition, qualifying him to represent the state and compete at the World Calling Competition that will be held in Stuttgart, Arkansas in November. At just 19, this will be Sherbondy’s second time competing in the World Competition.
“I will definitely be a lot more prepared for the World Competition this time around,” said Sherbondy.
Sherbondy said he has been calling since he was six years old. He started competing at age ten and has attended the competition in Colusa since 2011.
“This is an awesome event,” said Sherbondy. “I love being here and it’s definitely something I look forward to each year.”
Dillion White came in second place in the competition, Craig Wilson placed third and Hunter Edwards, who traveled all the way from North Dakota to compete, rounded out the top four.
After judging the competition, the judges hosted an Introduction to Duck Calling Seminar, where they taught the next generation of duck callers the tricks and trades of the sport, helped the tune and maintain their instruments and answered questions about technique.
The youngsters got to try their hand at calling during the Junior and Intermediate duck and speck calling contests before the California State Live Duck Calling Competition concluded the days festivities.
The competition will continue at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa. Admission for the public is free.
Sunday schedule
10 a.m. California State Duck Calling Championship (World Qualifier, $50 Entry fee)
12 p.m. Seminar: The Art of Calling Waterfowl
1 p.m. California State Speck Calling Contest.( $30 Entry fee)
2:30 p.m. California State Two Man Meat Contest (Two Team Limit, $40 per team)