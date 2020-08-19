The 2020 California State Duck Calling Competition will be at Veterans Memorial Park, on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, Saturday at 10 a.m.
The10th annual event, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., usually draws in duck call enthusiasts from far and wide, but this year’s competition will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event coordinator Steve Sherbondy.
Sherbondy said the typical two-day format has been reduced to just a Saturday competition and only the two World Championship Qualifying events – the Butte Sink Regional Duck Calling Competition and the California State Duck Calling Championship.
Those who win during this competition qualify as state representatives and will go on to compete at the World Championship in Stuttgart, Arkansas, in November.
The event, which has grown to be the largest duck calling competition in the West, usually includes vendors and several seminars in addition to the competitions, but that will not be the case this year.
“Kittle’s will still be having a big sale in the store but there will be no tents at the venue this year,” said Sherbondy.
Sherbondy said spectators are still welcome to come out and watch the competitions and admission is free. Those who attend are encouraged to wear facial coverings.
For more information, contact Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. at 458-4868.