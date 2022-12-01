Between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. tonight, Yuba City Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint at a “central location” within Yuba City.
Officials said that checkpoints are determined by data showing where incidents of impaired driving are likely to occur. Checkpoints are established to promote public safety by monitoring impaired drivers and taking them off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Officials are urging the public to be aware that impaired driving is not exclusively related to alcohol. Other substances including some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana may be legal in California, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties,
as well as a suspended license, officials said.