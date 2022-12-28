As part of its continued effort to check for drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the Marysville Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint Thursday night at an undisclosed location in the city, officials with the department said.
The checkpoint, which is “determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight.
“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road,” the department said in a statement.
The Marysville Police Department already had additional officers on patrol checking for drivers who may be impaired thanks to a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That same grant is allowing the department to set up tonight’s checkpoint.
Previously, the department announced that through New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, there would be extra enforcement for those who may be under the influence while driving. The additional enforcement is part of a national campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” that seeks to stop suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.
“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an alcohol impaired driver, or one person every 45 minutes,” the Marysville Police Department previously said. “The Marysville Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a ‘go safely’ game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol. Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.”
On Christmas Day in Yuba City, a man was killed and found at fault in an accident where both parties involved reportedly had empty containers of alcohol in them.