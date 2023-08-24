The Yuba City Police Department announced that it will have a DUI checkpoint established “at a central location” within city limits from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the location of the Yuba City checkpoint will be based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking drivers suspected of driving under the influence off the road, the department said.

Tags

Recommended for you