The Yuba City Police Department announced that it will have a DUI checkpoint established “at a central location” within city limits from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials said the location of the Yuba City checkpoint will be based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking drivers suspected of driving under the influence off the road, the department said.
“Impaired driving is preventable,” Sgt. Bill Williams said in a statement. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
Officials wanted to remind the public that impaired driving is not just caused by alcohol use. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal, officials said.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Officials said funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.