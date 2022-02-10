Dura Panel Fabrication said it will need to relocate from its current location at 1370 Furneaux Rd. in Olivehurst because of code requirements that needed to be met in its current space.
The company said its landlord would have had to meet “expensive requirements” by code enforcement if it had decided to remain at the location. According to Appeal archives, the fabrication company began operating around April 2021.
“The company is focused on high-quality affordable houses for all those in need, but the initial thrust is to create affordable houses and shelters for the homeless, and largely use the homeless to build them,” Roger Morgan, co-founder and CEO of Dura Panels Fabrication, previously said.
Dura Panel Fabrication said another party was interested in leasing the space it occupied and would be able to use the full space currently available. It said due to business reasons, the company was not able to lease the entire space that was available and out of fairness, it said it agreed to move.
There are no set plans on where Dura Panel Fabrication will move to, but the company did say that it was looking for another industrial facility.
“To be clear, we are not out of business, just relocating,” the company said in a statement. “But there will be a delay getting back into production.”
The company said its mission is still finding a way to provide affordable housing and emergency shelters. Dura Panel Fabrication said as part of that mission that it would continue to use homeless people to help work on the homes and shelters.
“We have at least proven the concept with three existing workers who are now trained on producing the panels and building the Huts,” the company said. “At capacity, we will need about 25. The goal is ultimately to have multiple plants, so we are just getting started.”
The company said because its initial plan of building shelters was not successful due to the market and public sector money needed to purchase such options, that it would instead focus in the future on building panels at the plant that it can put up on any given site.
“It takes time to get in the cue and to overcome zoning and other issues. Our plan from this point forward is to primarily just build panels in a plant for erection on-site.” the company said. “We will acquire and develop our own projects so we have better control of our own destiny. We will continue to pursue government contracts and grants, just not be dependent on them.”
For more information, visit www.durapanelfabrication.com.