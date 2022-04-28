The Marysville Planning Commission approved Wednesday night a new Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-through in the city.
The new business will be located at 1021 B St., on the southeast corner of B Street and 11th Street.
According to a staff report, the new coffee shop will be a “drive-through facility” that will accommodate large traffic volumes with “two drive-through lanes that will wrap around the perimeter of the property. With this design, up to twenty-six vehicles can be in the queue at all times. Staff has determined that this design should meet traffic demands. The applicant is proposing full landscaping on-site that will shield the queue lanes from B Street, as well as provide an aesthetically pleasing development.”
Assistant Community Development Director Kristina Heredia said because of an appeal process, the plans and store will be official in the next couple weeks. She said construction is anticipated to begin within the next few months.
“Dutch Bros. has been very cooperative in the process,” Dan Flores, Community Development Director for Marysville, said. “We’re excited to have such a popular venue within the city. Dutch Bros. has full support of city staff and city council. Dutch Bros. is as eager as we are and has already submitted for their building permits.”
Heredia confirmed that Dutch Bros. has been working in close collaboration with the city.
“Dutch Bros. has been pretty active in this whole thing. They’re excited to be here. They think they found themselves a great location and good market,” Heredia said. “Right now we’re just excited to bring businesses to Marysville, get that momentum going. Dutch Bros. is very popular. They have gone out of their way to make sure all concerns are met.”
Because some in the community may see the new business as a hindrance to traffic, Heredia said that was a factor when considering the project. To help ease those concerns, she said two different traffic studies were done.
“They are doing a special design. We anticipate that traffic won’t be a problem,” she said.