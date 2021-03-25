The Department of Water Resources announced a decrease in projected State Water Project allocations this year due to California experiencing its second consecutive dry year.
In December, DWR originally projected SWP contractors would receive 10 percent of their requested supplies for the year. Following a dry winter, those projected allocations were decreased to just 5 percent — allocations are reviewed monthly and may change based on snowpack and runoff information until finalized in May.
Yuba City is one of 29 contractors part of the State Water Project and is contracted to receive approximately 9,600 acre-feet per year.
“We are now facing the reality that it will be a second dry year for California and that is having a significant impact on our water supply,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release. “The Department of Water Resources is working with our federal and state partners to plan for the impacts of limited water supplies this summer for agriculture as well as urban and rural water users. We encourage everyone to look for ways to use water efficiently in their everyday lives.”
The area’s dry conditions are particularly evident in the north state, where Lake Oroville is currently 53 percent of its average capacity. The Feather River watershed, which feeds Lake Oroville, has seen significantly less precipitation this year than normal, on track for its second driest year on record, according to DWR.
A 5 percent allocation would amount to 210,266 acre-feet of water distributed among the 29 SWP contractors. Last year, contractors received 20 percent of the water they requested through the State Water Project.