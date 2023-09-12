The Department of Water Resources awarded $187 million to 32 groundwater subbasins to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage statewide, the agency announced Tuesday.
Of those grant dollars, $8.5 million was awarded to Sutter County to improve data monitoring and Yuba Water Agency received $4.3 million for groundwater recharge projects.
Funding was provided through the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program and will support 103 individual projects that enhance groundwater monitoring, water use efficiency, groundwater recharge, recycled water and water quality. In addition, $160 million will directly benefit Native American tribes and underserved communities, officials said.
According to the Department of Water Resources, California is home to 515 groundwater basins. During the 2023 water year, the department found that around 3.8 million acre-feet of water were recharged.
While some groundwater basins will see benefits from groundwater recharge this year, many groundwater basins still have a long way to go to recover from past decades of drought and over-pumping, officials said.
Out of the $8.5 million awarded to Sutter County, $1.2 million will be dedicated to improving monitoring and data gaps within the subbasin. Another $1.2 million will help update annual reports and make improvements to groundwater flow models. Remaining grant dollars will help fund a groundwater sustainability finance study and a pilot program to support farmers with irrigation system upgrades and underrepresented communities.
Yuba Water Agency initially requested $9.1 million from the grant program, and received $4.3 million. This will help fund groundwater recharge projects, data gaps and monitoring, and a groundwater sustainability plan evaluation and tool refinement.
Over $2.6 million will go toward the evaluation, which will include refining the Yuba Groundwater Model and updating the sustainability plan for a five-year evaluation.
Of the remaining grant funds, $971,000 will go toward installing nested monitoring wellsites to identify data gaps. In addition, $721,000 will fund development of a recharge suitability index to identify areas for direct recharge.
“This water year has proved the importance of managing our groundwater to capture and store as much water as possible in our local communities to prepare for future weather extremes, while supporting the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act,” Sustainable Groundwater Management Deputy Director Paul Gosselin said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our local partners to make the necessary investments to better manage, capture and store groundwater for future generations.”
While local agencies are implementing projects and actions to reach sustainable groundwater conditions, the Department of Water Resources will continue to provide technical, planning and financial assistance.