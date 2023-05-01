The Department of Water Resources conducted its fifth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station on Monday, recording 59 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 30 inches.
According to officials, this is 241% of average for this location on May 1. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water still contained in the snowpack and is a key component of the department’s water supply run-off forecast, officials said.
Electronic readings from 130 snow sensors throughout California indicate the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 49.2 inches, or 254% of average for this date.
Despite a brief increase in temperature in late April, the statewide snowpack melted at a slower rate over the entire month due to below average temperatures and increased cloud coverage, officials said. An average of 12 inches of the snowpack’s snow water equivalent has melted in the past month.
Officials said that snow surveys like the one at Phillips Station are critical to planning for impacts of the coming snowmelt runoff on communities. Runoff forecasts allow reservoir operators to plan for anticipated inflows and water managers downstream of reservoirs to plan and prepare for flood risks.
“While providing a significant boost to California’s water supplies, this year’s massive snowpack is posing continued flood risks in the San Joaquin Valley,” Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “The snowpack will not disappear in one week or one month but will lead to sustained high flows across the San Joaquin and Tulare Basins over the next several months and this data will help us inform water managers and ultimately help protect communities in these regions.”
The last time there was measurable snow at Phillips Station on May 1 was in 2020, officials said. Only 1.5 inches of snow and .5 inches of snow water equivalent were measured.
“No matter how you look at the data, only a handful of years in the historical record compare to this year’s results,” Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager Sean de Guzman said in a statement. “Survey results from our partners in the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program and other data, including data from Airborne Snow Observatory flights, allow us to incorporate these data into our models to provide the most accurate snowmelt runoff forecasts possible right now to inform water supply, flood control, and planning.”