The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday that it is temporarily increasing water releases from Lake Oroville to the Feather River in an effort to assist with spring fish planting operations.

Officials said flows into the Feather River would increase to 10,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Tuesday with 4,000 cfs flowing through the low-flow channel within the city of Oroville.

