The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday that it is temporarily increasing water releases from Lake Oroville to the Feather River in an effort to assist with spring fish planting operations.
Officials said flows into the Feather River would increase to 10,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Tuesday with 4,000 cfs flowing through the low-flow channel within the city of Oroville.
“The temporary increase in water flow is performed to boost survival rates of spring-run Chinook salmon as they migrate from the Feather River to the ocean,” DWR officials said. “DWR and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are also planting pre-smolt fall-run Chinook salmon to help alleviate the effects of drought on fall-run Chinook salmon populations.”
West Coast fishery managers recently recommended the cancellation of the California salmon fishing season this year, SFGate reported earlier this month. The Pacific Fishery Management Council announced its decision to close commercial and recreational salmon fishing in California and most of Oregon until next spring to conserve the dwindling Chinook salmon population.
“Obviously now we’re out of this drought, but we were in a severe drought for years,” Sarah Bates, the captain of a San Francisco fishing boat, told SFGate. “Water policy decisions have not taken into account the needs of salmon during the drought. So it’s not surprising, unfortunately.”
Climate change-induced heat and drought, as well as dam construction that cut salmon off from certain waterways, are to blame for the declining Chinook population, according to the New York Times. This is only the second time salmon fishing season has ever been canceled in California, reported CNN.
“Feather River releases are closely coordinated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and downstream water operators,” DWR officials said. “DWR continues to closely monitor lake inflow levels from spring snowmelt and will adjust releases accordingly.”
As of Tuesday, the Lake Oroville reservoir was at about 863 feet elevation with a storage capacity of 85%. DWR said the temporary increase to the Feather River will decrease in stages in the coming weeks.
“The Lake Oroville reservoir is the largest storage facility in the State Water Project and supports environmental and water delivery needs to 27 million Californians and reduces flood risks to downstream communities,” officials said. “DWR continues to monitor lake levels, weather forecasts, and mountain snow levels to optimize operations for flood control, water storage and environmental protection while allowing for carryover storage into next year.”