The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced on Friday a “significant boost” in the expected State Water Project (SWP) deliveries available this year due to continued storms in March and a “massive Sierra snowpack.”

After an announcement in February where 35% in water allocations were expected, DWR now expects to deliver 75% of requested water supplies. The department said this increase will translate into an additional 1.7 million acre-feet of water for 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million residents of California.

Tags

Recommended for you