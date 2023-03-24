The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced on Friday a “significant boost” in the expected State Water Project (SWP) deliveries available this year due to continued storms in March and a “massive Sierra snowpack.”
After an announcement in February where 35% in water allocations were expected, DWR now expects to deliver 75% of requested water supplies. The department said this increase will translate into an additional 1.7 million acre-feet of water for 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million residents of California.
Thanks to the continued storms that have taken place throughout February and March, the Sierra snowpack is more than double the amount that California typically sees during this time of year, DWR officials said. Officials said rainfall also has allowed for “robust flows through the system” that provide the water supply needed for the environment and endangered fish species. This flow allows the SWP to pump the maximum amount of water allowed under state and federal permits into reservoir storage south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, officials said.
“California continues to experience weather whiplash, going from extreme drought to at least 19 atmospheric rivers since late December. It really demonstrates that in times of plenty, we need to move as much water into storage as is feasible,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “We’ve been able to manage the system to the benefit of communities, agriculture and the environment. It’s certainly been a welcome improvement following the three driest years on record for California.”
With extreme high flows now in the system, the SWP is making additional water available to any contractor that has the ability to store the water in its own system, including through groundwater recharge, officials said. Formally known as Article 21 water, this water does not count toward formal SWP allocation amounts.
“The SWP typically evaluates the allocation forecasts monthly using the latest snow survey data, reservoir storage and spring runoff forecasts,” officials said. “The 75% forecasted allocation announced today takes into account that data from March. Further adjustments to the forecasted allocation are likely following the milestone April snow survey measurements. April 1 is traditionally when California’s snowpack peaks and starts to melt.”
DWR said Lake Oroville, the SWP’s largest reservoir, is currently at 119% of average for this time of year and has been releasing water through the Oroville Spillway to reduce flood risks in anticipation of the spring snowmelt.
“The SWP will continue to optimize water storage in Lake Oroville to support environmental needs in the summer and allow for carryover storage for next year if dry conditions return,” officials said.