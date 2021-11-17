Colusa County will receive $718,750 in funding from the Department of Water Resources for a bottled and hauled water project through a fourth round of funding from DWR’s Small Community Drought Relief program as part of its continuing effort to address drought impacts across the state.
“Nearly 25 private domestic wells have gone dry or are running out of water in Colusa County,” a release issued by DWR said. “The county will receive $718,750 to cover the cost of 25 water tanks and bi-weekly water deliveries for up to 50 residents for about one year.”
DWR and the State Water Resources Control Board worked together to identify 14 projects for funding in 10 counties, including Tulare, Lake, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sonoma, Humboldt, Santa Barbara, San Mateo, Yolo and Colusa.
Of the 14 projects, about half will benefit disadvantaged communities and range from covering the cost of hauled water to constructing new wells and replacing leaky pipelines, according to the release.
“As climate change further exacerbates dry conditions in California, it’s imperative that we take action now to strengthen drought resilience in our small and rural communities as we prepare for the possibility of a third dry year,” said Kris Tjernell, DWR deputy director of Integrated Watershed Management. “DWR and the State Water Resources Control Board will continue coordinating to identify projects for future phases of funding and provide support to our residents who need it most.”
Other projects awarded as part of the $25 million in DWR funding include the Westhaven Community Services District in Humboldt County, the Sweetwater Springs Water District of Sonoma County, Harbor View Mutual Water Company in Lake County, the Pixley Public Utility District in Tulare County, the San Lorenzo Valley Water District in Santa Cruz County and the San Mateo Resource Conservation District in Loma Mar.
“Since its launch earlier this summer, the Small Community Drought Relief program has awarded over $65 million total in funding to 37 projects in 16 counties,” the release said. “In addition to the Small Community Drought Relief Program, DWR recently published the final guidelines for the Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief program. The program includes an additional $200 million in grant funding for urban water suppliers and multi-benefit drought relief projects to address hardships caused by drought.”
For more information about available drought relief funding, visit https://water.ca.gov/Water-Basics/Drought/Drought-Funding.