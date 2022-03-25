The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) said Friday that beginning on April 3 it will use airborne electromagnetic (AEM) surveys to better understand groundwater resources, including groundwater basins in Sutter and Yuba counties.
DWR said its “innovative helicopter-based technology” will allow it to gather information about the state’s groundwater aquifer structure in order to support drought response and the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).
“The data collected during these surveys will provide a better understanding of California’s groundwater systems, and in turn support more informed and sustainable groundwater management and drought preparedness and response approaches,” Steven Springhorn, DWR’s SGMA Technical Assistance manager, said in a statement.
The AEM surveys, which DWR said advances California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Water Resilience Portfolio goal of using technology to support the state’s understanding of groundwater resources, will be conducted in April in Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Sacramento, Amador, Solano, Yolo, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties. The specific groundwater basins that will be observed include the Cosumnes, Tracy, Eastern San Joaquin, East Contra Costa, Solano, Livermore, South American, North American, Yolo, Sutter, South Yuba and North Yuba basins.
“During the surveys, a low-flying helicopter tows a large hoop with scientific equipment approximately 100 feet above the ground surface. The helicopter, flown by experienced and licensed pilots, will make several passes over the survey areas and may be visible to residents,” DWR said. “Survey data creates an image of the subsurface down to a depth of about 1,000 feet below ground surface and provides information about large-scale aquifer structures and geology. This information supports the implementation of local groundwater sustainability plans (GSPs), which can help local agencies sustainably manage groundwater during drought.”
DWR said these AEM surveys will be conducted over the next several years in high- and medium-priority groundwater basins around the state. The survey schedule can be found at https://gis.water.ca.gov/app/AEM-schedule.
DWR said methods used for AEM surveys are safe and have been conducted successfully in several locations throughout the state.
“Surveys will be conducted during daylight hours only, and the helicopter will not fly over businesses, homes, other inhabitable structures, or confined animal feeding operations,” DWR said. “The helicopter operator follows all established Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations, and their highest priority is public safety. Experienced pilots, who are specially trained for the low-level flying required for geophysical surveys, will operate the helicopter.”
For more information about AEM surveys, visit https://water.ca.gov/programs/SGMA/AEM. For questions, email AEM@water.ca.gov.