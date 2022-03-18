Even with a high chance of rain and snow expected today for the region, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) said Friday that it will need to reduce the State Water Project allocation for the year.
Previously set at 15 percent, DWR announced that it will need to reduce the allocation of water to 5 percent of requested supplies for 2022. The reason, the department said, is because of “historically dry” conditions for January and February. DWR also said that because there are no other significant storms forecasted for this month, a reduction in allocations was required in order to conserve the state’s available water supply.
“We are experiencing climate change whiplash in real time with extreme swings between wet and dry conditions. That means adjusting quickly based on the data and the science,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “While we had hoped for more rain and snow, DWR has been preparing for a third consecutive year of drought since October. We are continuing with a series of actions to balance the needs of endangered species, water supply conservation, and water deliveries for millions of Californians.”
A final allocation for the water year is expected to be announced in May or June, but DWR said it also will make its next assessment of the State Water Project allocation following the next snow survey on April 1.
To coincide with Friday’s announced reduction in allocation, DWR said it will be providing unmet critical health and safety needs for the 29 water agencies that contract to receive State Water Project supplies.
Now heading into a third dry year, DWR said the state will continue to expand drought actions. Nemeth, in a letter to the State Water Contractors earlier this month, said there is an immediate need for proactive conservation measures to prepare for ongoing “extreme” dry conditions.
DWR said that a lack of “significant precipitation in January and February has resulted in falling reservoir levels and reduced snowpack.”
As of Thursday, Lake Oroville was at 46 percent capacity. Its historical average is 68 percent, according to DWR. New Bullards Bar Reservoir was reported to be at 70 percent capacity, far short of the historical average of 95 percent.
Overall, DWR said statewide reservoir levels are about 70 percent of average.
“The statewide Sierra snowpack has fallen to 55 percent of average for this date, most of that snow coming from heavy snowstorms in December,” DWR said.
The state water department said it will seek to preserve as much storage as possible in Lake Oroville, the State Water Project’s largest reservoir.
DWR said it plans to prioritize water releases from Lake Oroville “to maintain Delta water quality, protect endangered species, and meet senior water right needs.”
Also on Friday, DWR announced that along with federal partners at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, it will submit a revised application for a Temporary Urgency Change Petition (TUCP) for operations from April 1 to June 30.
“The petition will seek flexibility for the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project to release less water into the Delta through June 2022 to conserve limited stored water in Shasta, Oroville and Folsom reservoirs,” DWR said.
The two groups previously submitted a TUCP application earlier in the year, but DWR said December storms made that application unnecessary, so it was withdrawn. It said the new application is necessary because of “dramatically changing conditions” and to cover “modified dates and operational requests.”
DWR stressed the actions announced Friday are necessary to help extend the state’s existing water supply. To help, it asked all Californians to do their part in conserving as much water as possible.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has already called on residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 15 percent. To learn more about how to save water, visit saveourwater.com.