Four years/two diplomas – that’s what students can earn through a program that the Yuba City Unified School District and Yuba College are offering.
Through the Early College High School program, YCUSD students can attend college courses at the Yuba College Sutter County Center during their normal high school day – students in the program start their morning at Yuba College and then are bussed back to their high school to finish off the school day.
Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services for YCUSD, said this is the first year the program is being offered and it consists of a four-year plan in which participating students start attending college classes in ninth grade and eventually graduate with their high school diploma and an associate’s degree from Yuba College.
“They have a prescribed path, and they have to in order to do both because they’re getting a full, two-year college degree, along with meeting all of the requirements they have to have for high school,” Aurangzeb said.
Sandy Fowler, director of career and technical education for Yuba College, said on the college side, they select courses to meet certain goals so students can transfer into the California State University or University of California system.
Fowler said the students work to earn a general education, behavioral and social sciences degree and when they’re done with their four years, they would be entering college as juniors, as long as they successfully pass everything and meet all of their requirements.
“Normally, kids in high school meet high school graduation requirements and normally kids in college meet college graduation requirements, and with this program, they’re meeting both requirements at the same time,” Fowler said. “The courses are typically more rigorous because they’re college courses so they’re taking extra time outside of class to do their work but, other than that, they’re still getting their requirements on both sides within their high school day.”
Eric Jenkins, coordinator of secondary education for YCUSD and a former math teacher at River Valley High School, said he has seen students try to do this on their own and they typically have to coordinate attending college courses at night after their high school classes are over for the day and he has only seen a few students finish with their associate’s degree along with their high school diploma.
“Now, we have a group of over 70 students who have the opportunity to do this in a catered environment, where if they do all of the requirements, they’re going to get this,” Jenkins said.
Fowler said many students who participate in dual enrollment would maybe accumulate 10 or 15 units compared to the 60 they earn through the Early College High School program.
“If we feel we have students in danger of not succeeding in the program … we’ll try to intervene before that becomes a real issue and really help support them through,” Jenkins said.
Aurangzeb said, however, if a student feels that the program is too much for them or they’re not enjoying it like they thought they would, they can return to their normal high school program.
She said they sent out information to eighth-graders in the spring and interested students applied – they have to meet certain criteria including academics and student success, attendance, behavior, etc. and write an essay on why the program is important to them and how they know they will be successful – and then the applicants are evaluated and selected. She said they plan to do the same this school year.
Fowler said the high school students get to attend the college classes with free tuition and the YCUSD provides the books and test materials – along with transportation to the high school after their college classes are over. The students’ parents or guardians drop the students off in the morning. There is also a district employee at the college campus to help monitor the students and make sure everyone is accounted for.
Aurangzeb said the YCUSD superintendent, Doreen Osumi, first mentioned the idea and then Aurangzeb volunteered to help see it through – along with Fowler and Jenkins.
Fowler said the Yuba College president, G.H. Javaheripour, also supported the idea and so did the Yuba College and YCUSD boards.
Aurangzeb and Fowler said, so far, feedback from the faculty has been positive.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids (and) for the community as a whole – this is something we really monitor, our college-going rate and the number of students that leave our district prepared and actually follow through and go to college,” Aurangzeb said. “The number of college graduates in a community has a huge impact on the economy so the benefits are not just long-term for these kids, but it’s long-term for the community.”