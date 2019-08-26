Three people were sent to the hospital Sunday morning following a vehicle chase that saw them evade law enforcement in Olivehurst and Linda before crashing into a tree in Marysville near Ellis Lake.
The pursuit began around 5 a.m. on Sunday when a Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle with expired registration near Chestnut Road in Olivehurst. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed from Chestnut to Lindhurst Avenue.
From there, the fleeing vehicle drove onto North Beale Road and into Marysville where it would eventually crash into a tree near 14th Street and Ellis Lake Drive. The crash caused the vehicle to roll over.
The male driver and a female passenger reportedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended, said Yuba County Sheriff’s spokesperson Leslie Carbah. Another male occupant was helped from the vehicle.
All three people were transported to Adventist Health and Rideout for treatment following the crash.
The driver, identified as Patrick Streno, 33, was later determined to be on active parole and wanted for a parole violation.
Carbah said Streno was cited at the hospital with a court date for felony evading, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.