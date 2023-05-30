The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club said it recently presented Michio Takahashi with its Heart of a Hero Award.
According to Tom Walther, Takahashi helps train more than 70 teenagers from Sutter, River Valley, Wheatland, East Nicolaus, Marysville and Yuba City high schools. In that training, Takahashi “works closely” with each student to help them formulate a plan to attend college, Walther said.
“Michio works closely with college athletic departments by providing game films. Teenagers that have worked with Michio have attended or committed to over 12 different colleges/universities,” Walther said. “He provides encouragement, provides guidance and motivates teenagers to better themselves by attending college. Michio operates his training session out of his garage and continues to earn the trust of our community.”
Early Risers Kiwanis President Amar Sohal said that “Michio is a huge asset to the children of our community.”