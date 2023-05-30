The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club said it recently presented Michio Takahashi with its Heart of a Hero Award.

According to Tom Walther, Takahashi helps train more than 70 teenagers from Sutter, River Valley, Wheatland, East Nicolaus, Marysville and Yuba City high schools. In that training, Takahashi “works closely” with each student to help them formulate a plan to attend college, Walther said.

