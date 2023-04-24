Earth Day was celebrated on Saturday at the Yuba County Library in Marysville for the second straight year, according to library personnel.
Leah Madsen, a senior library technician at Yuba County Library, said this year’s Earth Day event featured more local environmentally-conscious vendors and an influx of four separate makes of electric vehicles.
“We want to spread the word on how to be more helpful to the environment,” Madsen said.
Madsen said Earth Day was created in the 1970s as a way for people to focus on ways to reduce their individual carbon footprint.
One of the best and most affordable ways to reduce one’s carbon footprint is by recycling, according to Lindsay Jordan, a senior library technician at Yuba County Library.
Recycling begins with everyday single-use water bottles, but it can include items like books available at any local library.
Madsen referenced individuals who check out and return books as a simple way of doing their part to preserve the environment.
Manuel Santillan, who works in Yuba-Sutter and is a member of the Car Club Team Evolution, partnered with the library by providing a number of different electric vehicles for people to check out.
Santillan said the vehicles for show ranged in price from $30,000 to $180,000. Electric vehicles have come down a lot in price over the years, Santillan said.
In fact, Santillan has two, including one vehicle he purchased for $35,000. After a federal tax credit, Santillan said the cost of the vehicle was actually about $30,000.
“It’s a win-win and very affordable,” Santillan said. “They (electric vehicles) are fun and fast.”
Yuba County Library officials plan to continue the Earth Day event annually.