The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.9 earthquake Sunday near Willows.
The quake hit at 6:44 a.m. at a shallow depth of 15 miles.
“Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter,” it was stated in the report.
Weak shaking could be felt in Willows, which was about 10 miles from the epicenter. Local residents from Orland, Chico, Gridley, Colusa, Yuba City, Loma Rica and Grass Valley reported shaking as well.
According to VolcanoDiscovery.com, another earthquake was reported just a few miles to the west in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 with a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of 11 miles.
The Appeal asked people on Facebook if they felt the shaking and a few replied:
– Katee Moor: Yep! Totally felt it in south Yuba City, Shanghai Bend area. Rattled the house for a good few seconds!
– Susie Gaines Cauchi: Oh yeah! It shook my whole house and woke me up. I’ve been in enough earthquakes to know that’s what it was and immediately went on the USGS website.
– Keith Erickson: Yes. North Yuba City. House shook. Windows rattled.
– Karrie Leeann Russell: Yes! I was excited, haha. I always miss everything.
– Linda Hogan: We were sitting on the couch when the couch jolted. My husband went outside to see if something hit the house.