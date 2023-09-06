Community leaders gathered in Marysville on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly constructed affordable housing complex East Lake Apartments.

Located at 1315 Yuba St., the new 71-unit apartment complex is on a block previously occupied by the California Department of Transportation Sign Shop between 13th and 14th streets. According to officials, the complex includes a clubhouse, covered and open parking, four separate residential buildings, and a community room. Apartments are configured in three-story walk-up buildings and include 24 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units and 23 three-bedroom units. 

