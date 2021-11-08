A 13-year-old East Linda boy died on Saturday after crashing a dirt bike into a tree on Edgewater Circle near Baywood Way, Linda, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
KCRA reported that the family of the boy identified him as Isaiah Julian Tovar. Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams confirmed the boy’s identity on Monday.
At around 4 p.m. Saturday, CHP responded to a traffic collision involving major injuries. The officer who responded observed a solo vehicle accident involving a juvenile riding a 2012 KTM 125 SX dirt bike that had struck a tree. Tovar was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout but died at the hospital, according to law enforcement.
CHP said Saturday that Tovar was not wearing a helmet when he struck the tree. In an updated news release sent out on Monday, CHP said an off-road full face helmet was located on the ground near the victim at the scene.
“It is being investigated to determine if the helmet was worn during the collision,” the release said.
Tovar’s cause of death is suspected to be blunt force trauma to the head and body, according to CHP.
According to the report from KCRA, the family said Tovar was wearing a helmet during the accident.