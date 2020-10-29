The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about additional victims of an East Linda man arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, according to a department news release.
On Wednesday, Shawn Michael Jones, 26, was arrested in Colusa County on a warrant stemming from a Yuba County investigation. He was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 10, and other charges of sexual abuse, according to the release.
During the investigation, it was determined that there may be other victims of sexual abuse who have yet to be identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 749-7777.
As of late Thursday, Jones remained in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.