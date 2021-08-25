Due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, East Nicolaus High School in Sutter County closed its campus doors on Wednesday for the next eight school days.
As students and staff quarantine, in-person instruction is expected to resume on Sept. 7, said superintendent Neil Stenson in a statement on the school’s website.
“In my determination as the superintendent/principal I believe this is what currently our students and staff safety is in the best interest,” said Stenson in the statement. “I understand this news is difficult and not a decision that I had ever hoped to be making.”
For the next eight school days, the school campus will be on a minimum day schedule with attendance required while instructors teach through Google classroom and Zoom. Teachers will provide students with an additional hour each afternoon for any additional support and assistance they may require.
“I will be personally available to provide a COVID-19 rapid test to any ENHS student who would like to be tested,” said Stenson. “You may call the school phone or email me nstinson@eastnicolaus.k12.ca.us to arrange a testing time. These can be done in the front parking lot in your vehicle and take only 15 minutes for results.”