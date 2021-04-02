With vaccinations on the rise and COVID-19 case metrics remaining low in Yuba-Sutter, a number of church services and community events are planned for this weekend. The following is round up of some of the events taking place in the area along with what you need to know.
The Yuba-Sutter Marketplace easter egg hunt is returning today (Saturday) after being canceled last year when the mall was closed for the month of April because of the pandemic. Today’s egg hunt is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside in the south parking lot. Marketing manager for the mall Lynette Myers said 33 families will be participating and all registration spots have been filled for some time.
Pre-registration was put in place to limit the number of people at the event to avoid a superspreader event. Families will complete the egg hunt together in specific time slots. Masks or facial coverings are required for all participants.
Members of the public will be allowed to watch the egg hunt and some retailers will be outside selling items like snow cones, according to Myers.
“We’re very excited to be able to have an egg hunt and get back to normal,” Myers said.
Here are some other events taking place today and Sunday:
Today
–The Marysville Info-Center will host an Easter parade in downtown Marysville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Locals are invited to put on their best Easter outfits and parade down D Street in Marysville to celebrate the holiday while supporting local businesses – residents will weave in and out of shops and cafes along the route. The Info-Center will also offer refreshments – the center is located at 317 Fourth St., Marysville. A “Best Easter Outfit” contest will take place at the center at 1 p.m. for attendees. COVID-19 protocol, such as wearing masks and social distancing, will be observed. For more information, call Judy Mann at 740-2418.
Mann said the idea for the parade came about as a way to support downtown businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic. She said some merchants will be offering 25 percent off sales.
“It’s about supporting our restaurants and local businesses … I just feel that it’s time to think about others,” Mann said.
–The Calvary Christian Center PLO will host an Egg-stravaganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4902 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a free egg hunt – participants are asked to bring a basket to collect eggs – horse rides, bounce house, food, music, games and a raffle. Masks and sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 763-2756 or visit the Calvary Christian Center PLO Facebook page.
–Adventure Church of Yuba City will host an Easter egg drive-through event at the church, 1100 Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon. Each child will receive a bag of 30 eggs filled with candy. There will also be randomly distributed gift cards and a chance to win a Kindle or iPad. Each bag will be numbered and entered into the raffle. Winners will be announced during Easter services on Sunday. For more information, call 822-9216.
“While we are unable to host our regular Easter Egg Hunt this year, we have thousands of eggs and candy to giveaway (along with some amazing prizes),” according to an announcement online.
-The Bible Baptist Church, 2787 North Beale Road, Marysville, is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza that starts at 11 a.m. The egg hunt is free for kids up to 6th grade and features bouncy houses, games and concessions.
–There will be an Easter at the Plaza event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The event, sponsored by Nina Hive, will feature local vendors, food, an egg hunt and the Easter bunny.
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 9-10 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter St., Stonyford, will host a family movie night starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 963-3072.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
– The Williams Community Church will host a community Easter egg hunt on the Williams High School football field starting at 10 a.m. The event will also include a youth girls bake sale and Easter basket prizes for those that find a golden egg. For more information, call 473-5913.
-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C St., Marysville, will hold an Easter vigil bilingual mass at 8 p.m.
-St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City, is holding an Easter vigil at 8:35 p.m.
Sunday
– There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the gazebo at Ellis Lake in Marysville. Organizers asked that people bring lawn chairs – extras will be available as will masks. The service will include Marysville First United Methodist and Faith Lutheran Church but is open to the public. It is suggested that attendees dress warmly.
-Marysville First United Methodist Church, 730 D St., Marysville, will hold its Easter service in-person and online at 10 a.m. An egg hunt for children will follow the service. The service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.
-First United Methodist Church, Yuba City, 3101 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, has a contemporary service at 11 a.m. followed by a children’s service at 12 p.m. Both can be viewed online. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
-Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 D St., Marysville, has a service in its sanctuary at 10 a.m. Temperature checks will be done upon arriving and masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C St., Marysville, will hold English mass at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. inside the church. A Spanish mass will be held at noon.
-St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City, will hold an English mass at 11 a.m. and a Spanish mass at 1 p.m.
-St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, will have two services on Sunday. The 8:30 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10 a.m. service will be in-person and streamed on Zoom and Facebook. Following the 10 a.m. service there will be an egg hunt and other activities for children. To attend either service you must fill out a sign up sheet that can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
“Please print and fill out the attached insurance waiver form and bring it with you,” according to an announcement online.”
-Bethel AME Church, 115 Fifth St., Marysville, will be livestreaming a service on Facebook starting at 10 a.m.
“Those looking to receive communion, you will be able to pick it up Sunday morning at 9 a.m.,” according to an announcement online.
-Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Highway, Yuba City, is offering services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 822-9216 or email office@acyc.family.
-Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, will hold a service at 10:30 a.m. that can be attended in-person or online. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
-Sutter Community Church is hosting the 101st annual sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. on the corner of Acacia Avenue and Pass Road just past Sutter Community Church. Gates open at 5 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and a blanket. For more information, visit the Sutter Community Church Facebook page.
-Williams Community Church is holding a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at 4579 King Road on the corner of Leesville Road and King Road.
“There is a small hill that looks out over the entire north valley,” according to an announcement online.
-Citywalk Church, 1460 Richland Road, Yuba City, will have services at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and an online service at 6 p.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt for children between the two morning services. To register and for more information, visit citywalkchurch.com.
-The Bible Baptist Church, 2787 North Beale Road, Marysville, will have a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. and a traditional service at 10:30 a.m. To register and for more information, visit easterinyuba.com.
-The First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, 326 Jay St., Colusa, is combining with the Assembly of God Church of Colusa for a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. behind the Assembly of God Church located at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa. First Presbyterian will hold a service at its location at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
-The Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter St., Stonyford, will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza” egg hunt and potluck brunch starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 963-3072.