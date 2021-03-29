Yuba-Sutter residents are invited to put on their best Easter bonnets and outfits and parade down D Street in Marysville on Saturday to celebrate the holiday while supporting local businesses.
Unlike most parades, this event will not see a procession of floats, rather local residents weaving in and out of shops and cafes along the route dressed up in holiday attire. Families are encouraged to join along the route with their pets. Shops and eateries will be open along D Street to welcome visitors.
The Marysville Info-Center is hosting the event that is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A “Best Easter Outfit” contest will be held at the Info-Center at 1 p.m. for attendees.
“All are welcome to ‘hop’ on into the Info-Center at any time during its four-hour duration to view the various Easter bonnets, the Info-Center is located at 317 Fourth St.,” said Judy Mann, founder of the Info-Center, in a press release. “Refreshments and treats will be offered at the Info-Center. We will be following the COVID mask wearing and keeping the distance regulations.”
For more information, contact Mann at 740-2418.