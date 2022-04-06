The 2nd annual Adelle and Dillynn Scholarship fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 16, at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City from noon to 3 p.m. This event is held in honor of Adelle and Dillynn Lee Vershaw Behan who lost their lives in a car accident off Highway 99 in Yuba City on April 18, 2020.
Adelle Behan was a 25-year-old cosmetologist and Yuba City local. Friends and family said she was passionate about her work and known for her distinct laugh and loud voice. Dillynn Behan, Adelle’s two-year-old daughter, is remembered by her grandmother for being particularly fond of books and loved spending time with her family. Pam Vershaw, Adelle Behan’s mother, started two annual scholarships in each girl’s name as a way to continue their legacy and contribute to a community they both adored.
Each scholarship is worth about $1,000. The Adelle Lee Cuts for Success Scholarship will be used to assist a local student enrolling in cosmetology school, while the Dillynn Lee I Love Books Scholarship will be used for the needs of children staying at Casa de Esperanza and distributing books to local students in K-1st grade.
Vershaw said she enjoys reading her granddaughter’s favorite books to kids at school and speaking with scholarship applicants.
“The one we decided on this year sounded just like my daughter,” said Vershaw. “It’s hard because they’re all good. We try to choose the ones that have the most passion.”
This will be the second year for the Dillynn scholarship and the first year for the Adelle scholarship to be awarded, which Vershaw is contemplating announcing at the event.
“This is our first one for Adelle, so I thought maybe I should announce it at the fundraiser,” said Vershaw. “Plus, then people get to see where their money is going, rather than just knowing that we gave it to somebody.”
This year’s event will include a dunk tank, Easter-themed games, and an opportunity for guests to take a picture with the Easter bunny. An Easter egg hunt will take place at 12:30 p.m., and doves will be released from 1:15-1:30 p.m.
There will be two raffles, one for the adults and another for kids to enjoy. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward funding future scholarships in both Adelle and Dillynn’s names.
Vershaw chose to host the event at Franklin Elementary School because it was the school her daughter attended and the one her granddaughter would have gone to, she also works there herself. But next year they plan to host the event in Grass Valley.
“It’s just coming up on their two year anniversary, so it’s hard right now,” said Vershaw. “But I’m glad because I know Adelle would be proud.”
Franklin Elementary school is located at 332 N. Township Rd. in Yuba City. To learn more about this annual fundraiser search “2nd Annual Adelle and Dillynn Scholarship Fundraiser” in events on Facebook. Donations can also be made on www.gofundme.com under “Adelle and Dillynn Scholarship fundraiser.”