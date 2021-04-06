In keeping with the spirit of the holiday, a community tradition was brought back to life on Saturday as several Easter egg hunts were held around Colusa County.
“Our members were very happy to see the event again after last year ended a very long succession of hunts,” said Colusa Lions Club President Jim Pingrey.
The Colusa Lions Club has hosted this annual event for more than 50 years, and brought the beloved tradition back to the Colusa County Fairgrounds this year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any kind of mass gatherings to take place last Easter.
Pingrey said attendance was about 80 percent of what they normally experience but those in attendance were extremely grateful to see the tradition back this year.
Keeping with the longstanding tradition, Pingrey said the Lions Club boiled and dyed 2,700 eggs on Thursday ahead of the event.
“We keep them refrigerated right up to the hunt,” said Pingrey.
According to Pingrey, since the hunt features real, ready-to-eat eggs, many that attend use their findings to make salads and other appetizers as part of their Easter feasts later that day.
The Colusa Lions Club gave out several Easter basket prizes for the lucky kids that found one of the golden eggs hidden during the hunt. The Easter Bunny also tagged along with the club to take pictures with the children.
“The Easter Bunny was a hit as always,” said Pingrey.
Later that morning, dozens of people gathered at Williams High School for another Easter egg hunt hosted by the Williams Community Church.
In addition to awarding several prizes to children that found specialty eggs, the group hosted a raffle and bake sale to raise money for the church’s youth group.
Additional Easter egg hunts were held in Arbuckle, Stonyford and at the Colusa Assembly of God Church.
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District got a jump start on the Easter festivities and held their Easter Egg hunt last month.