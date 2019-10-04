The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation announced it will receive $161,250 in grant funding to help Yuba County update its federally-mandated disaster mitigation plan.
The funding, made available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabo Bank), is part of a program meant to help local government agencies and nonprofit economic development districts launch targeted disaster recovery and resiliency initiatives.
“Yuba County had a difficult 2017, first contending with the potential failure of the Oroville spillways and later with the ravages of the Cascade wildfire,” said Marietta Nunez, senior vice president and community investment officer for FHLBank San Francisco, in a press release.
By updating disaster mitigation plans, the idea is to help counties like Yuba County prevent loss of life and damage to property in the future and promote public awareness about disaster preparedness.
“We are truly grateful to FHLBank San Francisco and member bank, Mechanics Bank, for selecting Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation as a grant recipient of its Disaster Recovery and Resiliency Initiative Grant,” said Brynda Stranix, president of the YSEDC, in a press release. “These funds will be passed through to Yuba County Office of Emergency Services for the express purpose to update its five-year disaster mitigation plan.”
This year’s program awarded $781,250 in grants to five communities affected by recent natural disasters, including Butte County, Lake County, Shasta County, Sonoma County and Yuba County.