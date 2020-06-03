The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation awarded eight Marysville businesses loans as part of the city’s $75,000 Small Business Loan Program, according to EDC President Brynda Stranix.
EDC distributed $72,000 and there is $3,000 still available. Marysville City Council approved the program on May 12. The loans are zero interest and each business could have been given as much as $10,000. Stranix did not disclose how much each business received but said the businesses collectively represent $1.6 million in annual revenue and 11.5 full-time equivalent jobs.
The following businesses received a loan: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, Barbieri Auto Sales, Wide-Awake Geek, Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe, Gold n Touch Massage and Wellness Center, CarZone Auto Sales, Savedra Studios and Gearhead Automotive Service.
Stranix said 10 businesses applied and two were deemed ineligible because they had already received loans from the Small Business Administration.
Maria Treto, owner of Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, said her business was awarded $10,000 but isn’t sure if it will be enough to keep her business open.
“We’ll see,” Treto said. “Miracles do happen.”
She said about half of the money from the loan program will go toward covering electricity, water, gas, telephone and sewage bills.
“None of those bills have ceased in the last three months,” Treto said.
The other half will almost all go toward paying restaurant insurance and fees associated with the restaurant’s liquor license, according to Treto.
Treto said she lost 90 percent of her business when she was forced to close and even after reopening wasn’t able to bring back any employees because business has been slow. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wide-Awake Geek owner Chuck Ferguson said he tried applying for a previous EDC loan but was unsuccessful because the applications filled up too fast. He happened to be listening to the city council meeting where the program was approved and made sure to quickly apply.
His company provides space for students and entrepreneurs to have access to a professional workspace. The small business lost about half of its revenue due to the pandemic. It remained opened, but only for members who were essential workers, according to Ferguson.
Wide-Awake Geek was awarded $10,000. Ferguson said the money will help his business pay for bills and get equipment necessary for fully reopening while maintaining social distancing. Wide-Awake Geek will fully reopen on June 15 to allow members who are students and non-essential workers access to work space.