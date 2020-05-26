The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation awarded five businesses loans last week as part of the city of Marysville’s small business loan program, according to EDC President Brynda Stranix.
Stranix said three more applications are pending, which would mean eight businesses in Marysville will have received loans from the $75,000 program.
On May 12, the City Council voted 4-1 to fund the small business loan program, with councilmember Stephanie McKenzie the only dissenting vote. Businesses could be awarded up to $10,000 and were only eligible if they had not received any other financial assistance.
Stranix did not disclose which businesses received money and how much, saying she wants to wait till all the loans are awarded.
Ten businesses applied for a loan through EDC, but two of those were deemed ineligible because they had already received emergency loans from the Small Business Administration, according to Stranix.
EDC is providing other resources for businesses struggling during this time of economic hardship.
“We have ‘non-emergency’ loans available for businesses wishing to start-up or expand,” Stranix said. “We provide financial counsel, business planning, etc.”
In addition, EDC and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be co-hosting business assistance webinars and virtual meetings that will provide resources and information, according to Stranix.
More information will be provided soon.