The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation was awarded a $377,831 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to assist local jurisdictions create economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recovery assistance grant was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Brynda Stranix, president and chief operating officer of the YSEDC, said local jurisdictions are now required to develop a pandemic mitigation and preparedness plan, so the majority of the grant funds will go toward helping them create the policy and procedure manual.
“Those plans will outline and better define all of the new protocols we’ve been seeing lately, so that each jurisdiction will have those in the future in case a similar situation occurs,” Stranix said.
The remainder of the grant will allow the EDC to offer additional and enhanced business outreach and provide expansion and retention efforts to our existing businesses. Stranix said they plan to partner with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce on the effort.