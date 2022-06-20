To continue its mission of helping local entrepreneurs and small-business owners either get their business off the ground or reach a larger audience, Wide-Awake Geek in Marysville will be hosting the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation for its weekly 1 Million Cups Yuba-Sutter program next month.
This free program that occurs every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. is open to the public and is meant to give support, encouragement and feedback to area entrepreneurs who may need just that one connection or idea to truly make their business a success, the Appeal previously reported.
On July 27 at 9 a.m., Brynda Stranix from the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation will be the featured presenter for the 1 Million Cups program at Wide-Awake Geek, located at 922 G St. in Marysville.
“Stranix will be sharing how the EDC demonstrates support and uses real world demographics to discover your audience,” organizers said.
According to its website, the nationwide 1 Million Cups program is “based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee.”
Developed by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in 2012, the program is “designed to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs around the country. Through the power of volunteers, 1 Million Cups has grown to more than 160 communities.” It also is intended to empower entrepreneurs “with the tools and resources to break down barriers that stand in the way of starting and growing their businesses.”
Chuck Ferguson, co-founder and COO of Wide-Awake Geek, previously said 1 Million Cups sessions include a 6-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer period.
“It’s very much not a pitch to investors, but more of a presentation of your business – to include what you do, what you want to do, what your struggles are,” Ferguson said.
Robbie Chaney, with 1 Million Cups Yuba-Sutter, said the program is meant to help provide some answers and guidance.
“It’s really about folks that have ideas that aren’t sure where to go with it,” Chaney previously said. “Or maybe they have tried different things and seen challenges and this is a place to talk about it and overcome those.”
All kinds of businesses can benefit from what 1 Million Cups offers.
“This could be a brand new business. This can be an existing business that has pivoted into something new,” Chaney previously said. “... The idea of this is really that these are presentations, authentic connections. … It’s run for the community, by the community. We are all volunteers for this organization – all the way to the regional folks. It’s just about supporting one another and lifting each other up.”
Ferguson said if someone wants to get involved with 1 Million Cups, a person needs to go to the program’s website and sign up to be a presenter or organizer.
Tour and register for meetings on the website at www.1millioncups.com/yubasutter and all social media outlets @1MCYS. Entrepreneurs, innovators, founders and other interested community members are invited to attend each Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at Wide-Awake Geek in Marysville.