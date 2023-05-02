Officials with Marysville Joint Unified School District said that Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville is set to have its first Career Expo on May 19 and the school is currently looking for businesses or individuals who may be interested in participating.
The Career Expo is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. on May 19 at the school, located at 5715 Oakwood Dr. in Linda. The event will be for about 253 students in fourth through sixth grades. Officials said the purpose of the event is to “show our students the opportunities they have in our community.”