For thousands of years, the Nisenan Tribe called this place home.
Their territory included the foothills of Nevada, Sierra, Yuba, Sutter and Placer counties. During the gold rush of the mid-1800s, they were forced to leave these sacred lands they occupied to make way for settlers who prioritized the acquisition of lands and money over the harmony and oneness with the natural world that the Nisenan Tribe were caretakers of.
With a tribal population in the thousands before the gold rush, the Nisenan Tribe was at one point reduced to about 18.
“As conservationists, we believe it’s important for us to acknowledge that we were settlers in this area as in we were not the first people to live here,” Shannon Hedge, education coordinator for South Yuba River Citizens League, told a group of students from Camptonville School in Camptonville during an educational trip on Thursday focused on the Yuba River and what it provides not only for those that live in the region, but also the myriad of animals and insects that depend on the stability of the salmon that travel along this body of water throughout their life cycles. “The Nisenan are the original caretakers of this land and have been here for thousands of years.”
As a group of students from the Camptonville School class of teacher Sara Spiers slowly drifted down the river, Hedge described how the tribe thrived on these lands.
“On this river there were groups of families living from the crest of the Sierra to the Sacramento Delta,” said Hedge. “They had their own languages and traditions, just like you do. They valued respect for family and elders and they had been living here for thousands of years. Without warning, people who didn’t look like them or dress like them, people who didn’t speak their language … began settling on this land and claiming it as their own. One of the key differences is the new settlers didn’t care about the health of the land. They only wanted the valuable resources provided by the land -- gold, lumber, water, space to raise cattle.”
Hedge said before the land was altered by colonists, the Yuba River used to “change course every year, used to meander, and used to be about four-miles wide.”
The effects of the dramatic changes as a result of the gold rush are still evident today with huge piles of gravel that sit along the banks of the Yuba River. These miniature mountains of stone represent how through man’s search for short-term profit, there have been long-term effects that not only have consequences for us now, but the animals we coexist with and depend on.
“We’ve made this river go in the direction we wanted to,” Hedge told the students.
Colin Crane-Smith, a volunteer naturalist with South Yuba River Citizens League who was also part of the educational trip down the Yuba River, described how agriculture shaped what the river is today.
“If you go just a little bit further west of here, all of a sudden there’s all these rice paddies and all these big open fields,” said Crane-Smith. “That kind of flat ground, it’s great for farming and it used to be floodplains, that’s how it got that flat, was over thousands of years, flooding and draining, flooding and draining. And people came and looked at it and said, ‘Oh, wow, this would be a great place to grow rice. This would be a great place to grow wheat. This would be a great place for cattle. If only it didn’t flood. If only there was a way that we could divert the river. If only there was a way we could turn this to our advantage.’ And that’s what started changing it.”
Keystone species
One of the biggest benefactors of the Yuba River is the Chinook salmon that populate this body of water. Through their presence and various life cycles, salmon are a key resource for the ecosystem that thrives in and around the river.
The students from Camptonville got a chance Thursday to soak in and experience this circle of life first-hand through a trip organized by Yuba Water Agency and the South Yuba River Citizens League. Taken along the river by guides from H2O Adventures, the children got to not only see salmon in their natural habitat, but also learn how the salmon grow and affect the environment around them during their various stages of growth from eggs to spawning adults, who return to the Yuba River to lay more eggs and eventually die.
Even in death, the salmon play an important role.
“Why is it important that we see dead salmon?” Hedge asked the children from Camptonville.
“It makes the soil around here better,” said a student.
Hedge then explained how the salmon go out to the ocean, eating food that provides nutrients, and then return to the Yuba River to spawn and then die.
“As they die, their dead bodies become food for predators and it also becomes fertilizer for the soil as they decompose. So, it helps feed things like trees, the grass, all sorts of stuff,” said Hedge. “It’s really, really important that we see dead salmon today because that’s what’s bringing all those nutrients up.”
Because of the important role they play, the salmon are considered a keystone species.
“Without that species, the whole ecosystem would collapse,” said Hedge. “There’s a lot of plants, animals, other things in that ecosystem, in that food web that depend on it. Really, really important that we take care of the salmon.”
Searching for insects
Along with seeing salmon swim upstream and the occasional dead salmon floating along the surface, the students also had a chance to stop along the river and inspect rocks for insects. Called benthic macroinvertebrates, or BMIs, these insects are a key indicator of the health of the river and what it can provide for the variety of animals that depend on it.
“They’re baby salmon food, which is one really important reason (for them being there),” said Hedge. “The other important reason is that they indicate something about the water quality. What we call those is indicator species. … What that means, if we see them, they tell us something about the health of the water quality. And if they’re missing, something’s probably wrong. Something’s probably up. We don’t know entirely what it is, but it helps us know if we need to investigate more.”
The children then gathered in groups and began overturning rocks and inspecting the insects that live underneath them through simple equipment to observe what kind of bugs were living along the river.
Luckily, for us and the Yuba River, they were able to find some BMIs.
Through a grant from the Yuba Water Agency, the South Yuba River Citizens League is able to provide these river trips free of charge to students in the region. Because of these experiences, these children are not only able to enjoy a day on the water, but also gain a deep understanding of nature and how salmon and other species of animals and insects play an important role in the health of our rivers and streams.
Like the Nisenan Tribe that occupied these lands before us, through programs like this it is the hope of these groups that students can grow and learn how to take care of the environment around us and live, once again, in harmony.