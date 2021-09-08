Shortages of teachers and substitutes available to schools has been an ongoing issue in California, but COVID-19 worsened the situation throughout the state and in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Because of the shortage, schools have had to come up with solutions to fill empty spots.
Michael Reed, assistant superintendent of human resources for Yuba City Unified School District, said an intervention teacher playing a key role in helping students who struggle with reading can get pulled from their duties to fill-in for a classroom due to a shortage of substitutes. As a result, he said the student who needs that extra support loses it.
“This is just one of the many examples of countless things that get impacted,” said Reed.
A teacher can report an absence using an automated system that will then reach out to a substitute to report a job is available. Substitutes are requested and employed through the Tri-County Substitute Teacher Consortium which is now rebranding as the NorCal Substitute Consortium. The NorCal Substitute Consortium serves as a clearing house for fingerprinting and onboarding, said Kathy Mercier, human resources director for Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.
The consortium serves Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties as a database platform to help districts find substitutes and substitutes find the best job pertaining to them. However, substitutes are now far less available and schools have to find different means to provide classroom coverage.
In the case of not finding a substitute, Yuba City Unified School District utilizes other teachers working outside the classroom -- physical education teachers, administrators or even principals jump in for the day, said Reed. Most faculty, like administrators, have a valid credential to replace a teacher for a day, said Reed.
“In the past years, 40 requests for substitutes would be covered,” said Reed. “Now, half the normal rate is.”
There was a significant drop in substitutes during the pandemic due to the fact that schools were closed and they were not needed, said Mercier.
To help with the struggle of scrambling for substitute teachers, Wheatland Union High School District added two substitutes this year that work every day for the district, said Nicole Newman, superintendent of the Wheatland Union High School District. When they are not occupied, which is rare, they help with other paperwork assignments.
To assist with the gaps in substitutes, Wheatland Union High School District, like other districts, has also resorted to having teachers substitute for a class during their prep period, a time usually used for high school teachers to prepare for upcoming classes.
COVID-19 protocols raised the need for substitute teachers because any educator who may have been in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19 must quarantine if not vaccinated. Newman said about 80% of teachers at Wheatland Union High School District have been vaccinated, so she has not seen a rise in teacher absences until recently as the surge of the new delta variant spreads.
For the Marysville Joint Unified School District, teacher counts have been relatively low, with two to four absences being the highest during a week’s span, said Ramiro Carreon, assistant superintendent of personnel services.
“The problem is the lack of subs,” said Newman. “We’ve always had a need for math, science and special education teachers.”
There’s less mobility within the job force and the number of teacher applicants is less than the previous two years, said Reed. He said there were five positions across the entire Yuba City Unified School District looking to be filled at the beginning of the year. Currently, the district is still searching to occupy two teacher vacancies.
Likewise, Wheatland Union High School District also has two spots to fill due to increased enrollment. Districts hold a number of staff depending on the enrollment rate of students.
The pandemic has also led districts to intensify their creativity in the search of credentialized educators. The Wheatland Union High School District has used social media platforms like Facebook to announce needs.
Marysville Joint Unified School District purchased advertising spaces on several billboards throughout the community to encourage educators to join the district, said Carreon.
School districts also work with university programs to recruit teaching interns. Some of the universities involved are Chico State, Brandman University, William Jessup and CalStateTEACH.
Currently, Yuba City Unified School District has 19 interns teaching in the classroom with mentorship from staff while finishing their university courses to graduate and earn $45,000-$49,000 with benefits for working within the district.
“Our recruitment efforts include the use of the state job board known as EdJoin, college teacher job fairs, and ongoing communications with colleges,” said Reed. “These efforts all lead us to candidates who possess full credentials and internship credentials.”
The ongoing efforts to search for more educators has also led to wage increases. Starting Saturday, Yuba City Unified School District substitute teachers will earn $170 for the coverage of single classes up to 9 days of service and $195 for substitutes that teach longer than 9 days. Similarly, Wheatland Union High School District approved a temporary substitute pay rate increasing their wages from $140 to $170 for the school year. Newman said they also increased teacher salaries by 3 percent this year. At Marysville Joint Unified School District substitutes make a daily rate of $180.
“When you stress a system that’s already running on edge, it has a significant impact,” said Reed. “We figure out how to get through the day if we’re short staffed.”
Teachers leaving school districts
Despite teacher salaries in California ranking second in the nation for teacher compensation, the pool of teacher applicants remains small.
According to the USC Rossier School of Education, California ranks second highest in average teacher wages behind New York with an estimated teacher wage of $82,746 for the school year 2019-20. Salaries for teachers across Yuba-Sutter districts vary depending on years of experience. Yuba City Unified School District educators earn an estimate of $80,000 per year with benefits. Similarly the average pay for a teacher in Marysville Joint Unified School District is $79,708.
“Although it is difficult to quantify and attribute solely to COVID-19, the staffing shortage certainly worsened during the pandemic as potential employees opted to stay home for health concerns and other reasons,” said Carreon.
Carreon said nearly 25% of teachers employed by Marysville Joint Unified School District live in other communities like Chico, Sacramento, Grass Valley and Yuba City. So, when employees are offered positions closer to home, they often accept the opportunity.
Marysville Joint Unified School District has 522 employees from the Marysville Unified Teachers Association with approximately 450 teaching in a classroom setting among all grades and programs. Yuba City Unified School District currently employs 656 teachers. In both school districts no teachers were laid off during the pandemic
“Teaching isn’t an easy profession and now there’s a lot of career options available to consider,” said Reed. “Public schools run pretty lean budgets and the state level funding is very low.”
While California ranks as one of the highest paying states for teachers, it also ranks lowest in state funding for spending per student, according to the USC Rossier School of Education. This means school funds are limited in resources they can provide to students.
Angela Stegall, a Marysville High School teacher and president of the Marysville Unified Teachers Association, has spent money out of her own pocket every week to buy Kleenex, binders and school supplies to fill in for the resources her classroom lacks.
Besides spending money for student needs, her job requires more than the average 8-hour job – sometimes spending 10-12 hours prepping for her courses, grading and making sure she checks on the social-emotional learning of students. She’s also witnessed how some teachers will volunteer for football games selling at the ticket booth, knowing that the staff member does it donating their time to student activities.
“Our salary can’t keep up with the rising costs of living,” said Stegall. “We don’t automatically receive the state’s cost of living adjustments. Our union has to bargain with the district.”
The average pay for a teacher at Marysville Joint Unified School District is $80,000 a year for a teacher with 13-15 years of experience, while starting positions earn up to $55,000, said Stegall.
Looking for substitutes
The NorCal Substitute Teacher Consortium is looking for people who want to become substitute teachers.
“We’re the clearinghouse for three counties,” said Jami Paul, human resources coordinator for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. “We go through the job applications, get them hired and allow substitutes to work for all three districts without the hiring process at all districts.”
The NorCal Substitute Teacher Consortium updated its website and is beginning to look into advertising methods. In the past, the consortium used lawn signs to really get the name out there, said Mercier. The consortium’s target population is parents who are not working and have obtained a bachelor’s degree, said Mercier.
The requirements for the Emergency 30-Day Substitute Teaching Permit, which is the most common among substitute permits, said Paul, are to have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university and to have met the basic skills requirements of passing the California Basic Educational Skills Test. Requirements were changed in August by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing that substitutes can meet the requirement through their past coursework instead of passing the CBEST (test), said Paul.
“COVID has had an absolutely negative impact,” said Mercier. “Another fact is many subs have moved into teaching for us but we haven’t been able to backfill.”
The NorCal Substitute Teacher Consortium plays an instrumental role in displaying rates for substitutes meanwhile district rates have become competitive among each other and substitute employees can choose to receive the best rated position among the districts. It also allows for substitutes to switch teaching between school districts.