Rice field

A harvester cuts down a rice field in Colusa County.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Continuing drought conditions and the aftermath of a severe freeze continue to be prominent issues on the minds of Colusa County farmers. 

Water levels can greatly affect a farmer’s ability to water their crops and local agronomy research officials report that, on average, about five acre feet/acre of irritation water is applied to rice fields during the growing season. 

Tags

Recommended for you