Yuba-Sutter leaders took several steps in 2020 to address the area’s homelessness situation and hope to make further progress in the new year.
“We are expecting to see even more improvements in this upcoming year,” said Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium Executive Director Johnny Burke.
One of the biggest, and most recent, projects to come out of 2020 was the purchase and establishment of Harmony Village in Sutter County, a low-income housing project operated by Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter. While it isn’t considered a homeless project, it is expected to benefit the area’s most vulnerable population — low-income elderly, disabled and veterans.
“There are a lot of folks who are homeless who still get an income of some sort, so this low-income housing will give them more options,” Burke said. “It will also free up some space in our homeless shelters and programs to allow more people to be served.”
Burke said emergency shelters in both counties — Better Way in Sutter County and 14Forward in Yuba County — also helped a number of individuals find stability through case management work, as well as with locating available housing in 2020.
The Life Building Center in Marysville opened an emergency shelter last year, which added 25 beds. Burke said the 12 men’s beds at the facility have consistently been full almost every night since opening.
“Folks can get into some sort of shelter without much delay in our area, so long as they can abide by certain rules,” Burke said.
The Regional Housing Authority is expected to open a new housing project on Garden Highway in mid-2021, Burke said. The authority is also working on a similar project in Yuba County that will add housing options in the area.
Burke said there have been homeless camp clean ups in some areas within the last year, especially in the river bottoms where there is a threat of high water during winter months, but law enforcement has been careful to not give orders unless there was bed space available at local shelters or somewhere else for the homeless individuals to go.
Moving Forward
Due to the ongoing pandemic, locals working to address the homeless situation won’t be able to conduct their regular Point-in-Time count, which sees them travel around the area one day at the end of January to count the visible homeless population. According to 2019 numbers (the last full count), the area had roughly 1,000 people either homeless or precariously housed.
Burke said local leaders are still planning to conduct a count this month of those utilizing shelters or other homeless services in the area to get a better idea on available bed space and how many clients are being served.
One of the big unknowns heading into the new year is what will happen with the current eviction moratorium. The good news is that the area is expected to receive a $2.5 million federal grant this year to help with rapid rehousing, which sees programs like the Salvation Army and Bridges to Housing help clients find housing.
“We plan to spend as much of that as we can getting people off the streets and into permanent housing, so we are excited to help people get over the hump and into permanent housing,” Burke said. “However, it will be a challenge because we have a lower than 5 percent vacancy rate in the area.”
While there were several organizations and agencies throughout the Yuba-Sutter area working to address homelessness, Burke highlighted organizations like the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, the Yuba-Sutter Task Force and SayLove for going above and beyond in 2020.
“Those folks all stepped up at the end of the year and helped feed folks, got them coats and lots of other stuff at a time when it was extremely difficult to go out and congregate,” he said. “Our community has seen some awesome people step up and we are very strong in that aspect. It’s inspiring to keep moving forward with those efforts.”