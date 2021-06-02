The Yuba-Sutter area typically sees more than 900 elder abuse cases each year. Local officials say the issue is expected to get worse in the future.
“Elder abuse is something people don’t talk about very much,” said Elena Salazar, a social worker supervisor with Sutter County Health and Human Services, in a press release. “But it is a real issue here and it is growing as our population ages.”
June is National Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Salazar said people often focus on other types of crimes and don’t talk as much about elder abuse, despite it being a real issue. She said self-neglect is the most common case of elder abuse seen in Sutter County, followed by financial abuse – a similar trend to what Yuba County officials are seeing.
“About 38 percent of our cases involve financial exploitation and another 21 percent are cases of neglect,” said Jason Roper, a program manager with Yuba County Health and Human Services, in a press release. “On the criminal side, the number one type of financial abuse is adult children caring for their parents, which includes mental and physical abuse.”
Roper said the greatest number of cases seen in Yuba County come from Marysville and Wheatland, though reports stemming from incidents in the foothill communities tend to be more serious, as cases have gone on a lot longer because of the isolation.
Salazar said most cases of self-neglect in Sutter County either involve homelessness or people who are not able to care for themselves in their own homes. When it comes to financial abuse, officials see more abuse by people who are known to the victim than they do internet scams or phone scams.
Roper said Yuba County has 984 clients who benefit from In-Home Supportive Services to help mitigate the chance of elder abuse by caregivers. The program sees a caregiver come to the person’s home during the day or periodically to help the individual continue living independently. He said it’s a great preventative measure as the caregivers are given county oversite. It’s something offered in both counties.
Both Salazar and Roper agree that isolated individuals are at the greatest risk of becoming victims of elder abuse. They say it’s important to maintain constant contact with an elderly loved one.
“Keep calling them,” Salazar said in a press release. “Without communication, you won’t be able to see the signs of possible abuse.”
The combined population of those 65 years old or older in the Yuba-Sutter area was 25,433 in 2019. In the next 20 years, as the population grows and ages, that figure is expected to nearly triple, according to state projections.
“That’s why it is so important that we become more aware of the signs of elder abuse and that all of us take steps to plan for our own care as we grow older,” Salazar said in a press release. “When you are well and you know how you want things to be handled later, get it down on paper so there will be no confusion in the future.”
Signs of elder abuse can include lack of basic amenities; a cluttered, filthy living environment; unexplained or uncharacteristic changes in behavior; harassment, coercion, intimidation, humiliation; or if a caregiver isolates an elderly individual.
To spot financial abuse, look for sudden changes in the older person’s financial situation, such as suspicious changes in wills or powers of attorney; financial activity the person couldn’t have done themselves; bills not being paid; or significant withdrawals or unusual purchases.
If you believe an elderly person is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, call the local Adult Protect Services or Social Services offices. In Sutter County, the number for APS is 822-7227, or for information about IHSS, call 822-5990. In Yuba County, call APS at 749-6288 or for questions about IHSS, call 749-6471.
To report suspected abuse of an elder in a nursing home, residential care facility for the elderly, or assisted living facility, contact California’s crisis line at 800-231-4024. During business hours call the local Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program of Agency on Aging Area 4 at 755-2018.