A Loma Rica man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to five counts related to the sexual abuse of a juvenile who lived with him.
James Edward Burnett, 85, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on May 14 and was charged with continuous sexual abuse, rape, penetration with a foreign object of a juvenile, oral copulation with a juvenile by force, and oral copulation with a person under 18.
The charges stem from alleged incidents that took place in 2011 and then in January and May of this year. Burnett appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Friday from Yuba County Jail via video conference call. Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said that more charges would be filed against Burnett.
Yuba County Assistant Public Defender Robert Romero was appointed to represent Burnett and asked for Burnett’s release on his own recognizance saying Burnett had the necessary funds to find housing away from the victim and had no previous criminal history.
Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter denied the request and increased bail from $100,000 to $1 million. Burnett will next appear in court on June 3 at 9 a.m. for a pre-hearing conference. As of late Friday, he remains in custody.