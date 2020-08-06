An 81-year-old Yuba City man has been identified as the pedestrian killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run accident, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
At around 12:40 a.m., Norberto Ocampo was walking on South Percy Avenue, crossing the intersection with Garden Highway, when a Ford Edge allegedly driven by Kassidy Dunn, 20, of Marysville, struck him.
Ocampo was killed in the collision and Dunn reportedly fled the scene. Dunn turned herself in at the Yuba City Police Department around 4:30 a.m. and was booked into Sutter County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. She is no longer in custody.
According to YCPD, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision is being encouraged to call 822-4795.