The Yuba-Sutter area will see new leadership take the helm this week as county supervisors elected in 2020 officially assume their new roles.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors plans to administer the oath of office to newly-elected supervisors during today’s meeting.
Two Sutter County supervisors will be new to the board, while one will be a familiar face. District 1 supervisor-elect Nick Micheli defeated Ron Sullenger in the 2020 March primary election. District 4 supervisor-elect Karm Bains overcame Tej Maan in a runoff election in November. District 5 incumbent Mat Conant was reelected in November after edging out challenger Sarb Thiara.
Today’s Sutter County board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the public will not be permitted to attend in person, though the meeting can be viewed online at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
In addition to swearing in the newly-elected officials, the Sutter County board plans to elect a chairman and vice-chairman for 2021.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors conducted its oath of office ceremony during a special meeting Monday afternoon.
The Yuba County board also has two new faces. Don Blaser was elected as the new District 2 supervisor, beating out Stephen Heter in a runoff election and incumbent Mike Leahy in the primaries. Seth Fuhrer is the new District 3 supervisor after having defeated incumbent Doug Lofton in the March primaries. District 4 incumbent Gary Bradford retained his seat in the March primaries against challenger Joe Henderson.